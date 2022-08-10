Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Outgoing National Assembly Majority Leader and Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya, has lost his bid to defend his parliamentary seat.

Kimunya was seeking a fourth term in office after having served the constituency for 15 years.

In a statement, Kimunya said the voters had chosen his opponent for the seat adding that he respects their decision.

“Yesterday’s election was historic for Mt Kenya Region, including Kipipiri, and will hopefully offer a moment of reflection. The people made their decision, which was different from our expectations. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore I and #TeamKimunya, will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kimunya said he did his best in the campaigns adding that he is grateful for the 15 years of serving the people of the region accorded him.

“We wish to thank the people of Kipipiri for the opportunity of serving them for 15 years. It was a responsibility that my family, team, and I carried out with honor and dedication, and through which we all learned a lot, touched many lives, and made our humble contribution to making the world a better place. We thank all who supported us in this journey,” he added.

“We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances. We did our best for Kipipiri, we are proud of our achievements, and that history will never be erased. The people have however made their choice, and we respect it. We wish them well,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.