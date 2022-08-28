Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has revealed how senior State House officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close allies visited him at his office begging him to rig the August 9th election in favor of Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

In an affidavit, Chebukati said former Attorney General, Amos Wako, Cabinet Secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand man, Kennedy Kihara, visited his offices at 3 am and urged him to ‘moderate election’ results in favor of Raila Odinga.

Tuju is said to have told Chebukati that if he announces William Ruto as President-Elect, the country will burn and the Luo and Kikuyu brothers will kill each other like dogs.

He said Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai was present and Tuju in his final message was that if the commissioners accept to moderate the results in favor of Raila Odinga they will be ‘rewarded well’ by the government.

However, Chebukati stuck to the constitution but the four commissioners led by Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyangaya were of the opinion that the results should be moderated to favor Raila Odinga.

Chebukati turned down the request and announced Ruto as the President-Elect since he had emerged as the winner of the Presidential contest and had reached the 50% + 1 required by the constitution for one to be declared President-elect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.