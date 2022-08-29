Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Principal Administrative Secretary at the office of the President Kennedy Kihara is on the spot after details emerged that he was among a cabal of government functionaries who wanted to subvert the will of the people at the Bomas of Kenya.

Kihara, according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, was among senior government officials who visited his office on August 15th ordering him to moderate results in favor of Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Kihara was accompanied by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla, and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

The five men told Chebukati not to declare Ruto as the President-elect and instead moderate the results to force a runoff or declare Raila as the President-elect.

Chebukati is said to have turned down the offer and went ahead and declared Ruto as the President-elect.

Fresh details have emerged over how Kennedy Kihara is a thug who started stealing habits in 1989.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Kihara who was a District officer then was arraigned in court in 1989 for stealing relief food.

“By the way, just for the Record, this KENNEDY KIHARA was arraigned in court in 1989 for stealing Relief Food in his tenure as DO It should therefore NOT Suprise you that he is accused of attempting to STEAL from the People in 2022,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

