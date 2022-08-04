Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has put those planning to carry out parallel tallies of the August election results on notice.

Speaking during a meeting with the Kenya Editors Guild yesterday, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru affirmed that the government will deal with fake tallies meant to mislead Kenyans during the electioneering period.

Mucheru explained that the move was intended to safeguard the peace of the country after the voting day.

He added that they had put enough measures to deal with such occurrences in the high-stakes election.

“We assure you that if there are any fake tallies, they are going to be dealt with. Security in our country is paramount and ensuring so is having a clear communication method.

“The government is not shutting down the internet. We enjoy a democratic space and we assure you that there will be no internet shutdown,” he stated

At the same time, Mucheru assured Kenyans that there would be no incidents of hacking of the result transmission system, warning that action will be taken against anyone who attempts to hack the system.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has already set up systems to concurrently tally Ruto’s votes direct from polling stations; something that may now land him in deep trouble with the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.