Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former speech writer has alleged a scheme by the government to destabilize Rift Valley, following the emergence of leaflets containing inciteful messages in Eldoret.

Eric Ngeno, who served as State House’s Senior Director for Messaging between May 2013 and June 2022, was reacting to reports by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who went public about the existence of the leaflets on Sunday.

“Your clever antics are going to earn you a date with the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. That’s OK if that’s what you want. But if that happens, you will also have returned Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta to the dock as the First Accused. I hope you have THOUGHT about that,” Ngeno said.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi appeared to back Ngeno’s statement, saying the Office of the President would be solely responsible for any chaos witnessed on Election Day.

“Any violence, disturbances, or chaos anywhere in Kenya between now and before the results of the election are announced will be the exclusive work of the office of President.

“That is the only office with the exclusive monopoly and unlimited capacity to unleash Violence and chaos,” Ahmednasir stated.

