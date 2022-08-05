Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s former lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has linked Azimio One Kenya Alliance to the burglary incident at the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP), Noordin Haji‘s home, where electronics and computers were stolen.

Haji and his wife were not in the house when the incident happened Friday morning.

The DPP on Twitter said investigations have been launched.

Reacting to the incident, lawyer Ahmednasir, who is currently supporting Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto, said the goons who raided Noordin Haji house were police officers sent by Azimio.

The lawyer wondered why Raila Odinga’s team could interfere with Haji, who has been neutral when it comes to politics.

“DPP Noordin Haji is politically neutral…crazy to imagine reasons why Azimio will spend police officers to break into the very house they guard 24 hours.” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.