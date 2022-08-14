Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin, Captain (Rtd) Kung’u Muigai, has condemned the Azimio La Umoja meeting for the newly-elected leaders held at the KICC yesterday, which was graced by Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua.

Speaking during an interview, Muigai stated that such meetings should not be held when the final results are yet to be announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC.

In his opinion, political meetings at such a time can confuse Kenyans.

He went on to ask his Cousin Uhuru, to call out organizers of such meetings in the interest of peace in the country.

According to him, Kenya is still Uhuru’s responsibility before he hands it over to the incoming president.

“You ought to condemn the activities that have been carried out at the KICC and add that the meeting was not supposed to be held.

“You are still possession of the presidential sword of power,” he stated.

Kung’u added that members of Azimio are aware of the results, noting that Kenya together with the world knows the outcome of the Tuesday 9 polls.

Muigai opined that it is dangerous for anyone to declare themselves as winners since it is the mandate of the electoral agency.

He lauded the Wafula Chebukati-led commission for transparency by granting access to the portal with Forms 34As and 34Bs.

Kung’u Muigai has previously clashed with Uhuru, claiming that Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s founding President, warned the region against collaborating with the Odinga family.

