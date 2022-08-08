Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that he is not going anywhere even after retiring after the August 9th election.

Uhuru, who has served for two five-year terms, is expected to retire when over 22 million Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday to choose their fifth President.

In an interview with Kikuyu FM stations on Sunday, Uhuru bid farewell to Mt Kenya residents but maintained that he is not going away from power.

Uhuru said he will continue assisting the fifth President, Raila Odinga, in carrying out his presidential duties and ensuring Mt Kenya residents are well represented in the Azimio government.

“I am not going away; I am just changing my residence and my job designation. To those, I may have wronged. I seek your forgiveness but I urge you to remember the good things I may have done for you, not the bad ones,” Uhuru said in an emotional message to Mt Kenya residents.

