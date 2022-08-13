Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto’s Communications Director, Emmanuel Talam, has claimed that his boss received a phone call from his senior and assured him that there will be a smooth handover of power.

Kenyans are holding their breath on who will be the fifth President of Kenya between Ruto and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The two are engaged in a neck-and-neck race and nobody yet knows who will be the winner.

However, on Friday, Talam in an indirect message hinted at what is going on in political circles and revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has already called Ruto and assured him of a smooth transition.

“And the call came. No one will dispute the election outcome. The handover will be smooth. We are a great country!,” Talam wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.