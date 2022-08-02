Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday visited the Gatundu North constituency where he publicly admitted that Deputy President William Ruto could be the fifth President of Kenya.

Uhuru, who addressed a gathering after launching the Karemenu Dam, warned residents against supporting Ruto’s presidency saying he will betray them like Judas Iscariot when he occupies the State House.

The President, who spoke in the Kikuyu language, said many Mt Kenya residents will be shocked when Ruto occupies the house on the hill since they will never see him again.

The father of the nation also warned the Kikuyu nation against voting for Ruto because he is a patented thief of public money.

“Restrain yourselves from electing a thief. I don’t want to hear you crying, regretting.

“Some people have funny stories…sweet as honey and so convincing. But they are poisonous,” Uhuru said.

Here is the video of Uhuru admitting that Ruto could be the next President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST