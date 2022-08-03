Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday met the Luo community and opinion shapers, where he urged them to come out in large numbers to vote during the August 9th election.

Uhuru, who met the leaders in Kisumu City, urged the leaders to emulate the Mt Kenya community in voting for the Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

The father of the nation warned them that there is nothing like ‘GiniWasekao’ when it comes to elections and that it’s only through the ballot that Raila can become the country’s fifth President.

The Son of Jomo further revealed that his government will be supporting local leaders to mobilise the people and ensure that they turn out in large numbers to vote for Raila who he expressed confidence that will become the fifth President of Kenya in the next five days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.