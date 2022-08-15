Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Kenyans are going to miss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to hand over power in a few days.

This is according to Professor Alfred Omenya, who indicated that Uhuru has been the coolest president ever.

Speaking during an interview, Omenya waxed lyrical about the outgoing head of state and how he has handled himself with decorum.

“We have a lovely and responsible President whom I promise Kenyans are going to miss regardless of his successes and failures in office,” he stated.

Omenya added that Uhuru is one of the most wonderful humans that Kenyans have had in a long time.

According to Omenya, Uhuru is one of the most wonderful humans that Kenyans have had in a long time.

Besides, he has a good relationship with both Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga having worked with them in different capacities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST