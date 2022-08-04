Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the government is planning to switch off the internet and electricity in some parts of the country to facilitate the rigging of the elections slated for Tuesday next week.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, said his boss, President Uhuru, is also having secret meetings with the local administration to plan on rigging him out during the August 9th poll.

President Kenyatta has been on the frontline drumming up support for the Azimio One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

However, William Ruto has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be fair to Kenyans and conduct credible elections come August 9th.

He also urged the international community to speak on the ills being committed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has four days remaining on his tenure.

“We urge the international community to speak out on the evil schemes being planned by the government that has less than four days in office,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.