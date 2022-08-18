Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record saying that Mt Kenya residents will regret electing Deputy President William Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

The President, who spoke last month, said he has worked with the Deputy President and he knows he is a selfish leader who doesn’t have the interests of the country at heart.

Despite the warning, Mt Kenya residents came out in large numbers and voted for Ruto and he emerged the winner of the presidential election held on Tuesday last week.

Now, barely a week after he was elected, Ruto has started showing his true colours.

On Wednesday, Mt Kenya leaders led by Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, were locked out of a two-hour meeting at Ruto’s Karen home.

According to Faith Gitau, the Woman Representative-elect for Nyandarua County, Mt Kenya elected leaders were kept waiting for two hours since Ruto was having a closed-door meeting with Kalenjin leaders led by Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.

Gachagua was also among those who were locked out of Ruto’s meeting with his kinsmen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.