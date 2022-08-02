Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has no influence in deciding who will win the August 9th election.

The election is a two-horse race between Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate Kenyatta family members are behind Raila Odinga, saying he is the most ideal candidate to succeed him.

For the last week, Uhuru is traversing the country campaigning for Raila Odinga and he is expected to camp in the Mt Kenya region for the remaining five days, where he will preach the Azimio gospel to the residents.

When asked by journalists whether Uhuru’s visit to Mt Kenya region will influence voters, Kuria, who is also Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said Uhuru has lost his influence and is the most hated person in the region

“Uhuru deserves a medal for an outstanding accomplishment. In a record of five years he has achieved the unthinkable by dislodging Raila Odinga as the most disliked man in the Mt Kenya region,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.