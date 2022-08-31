Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is not concerned about the outcome of the Presidential election, going by the way he behaved on Wednesday when the Supreme Court started hearing the Presidential petition.

Instead of being glued to TV stations like Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliances apologists, Uhuru was in Mombasa County having a good time.

The President was spotted at the popular Barka restaurant where he was accompanied by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.

The outgoing President was seen greeting supporters as he exited the restaurant which is best known for its mouth-watering African cuisines.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, was spotted at his office following the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

President-Elect William Ruto is also said to be holed at his Karen home where he is watching the proceedings of the apex court.

Here is a video clip of the Son of Jomo having a good time in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.