Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Nakuru County gubernatorial aspirant, Susan Kihika, has said the move by the government to deploy additional security personnel in parts of Rift Valley is aimed at suppressing voting in UDA strongholds.

Kihika, who commented on her social media page, said that Nakuru is peaceful and that there is no reason to create tension with unnecessary deployments.

She accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i of sending the GSU to ensure voters don’t come out to vote for Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

“Matiangi’s goal is to CREATE TENSION in Nakuru. Nakuru is PEACEFUL! NO JUSTIFICATION for deploying GSU to Molo and Kuresoi. INTENTION is to SUPPRESS the VOTE in our strongholds,” Kihika stated

“Same idiots are behind the inciting leaflets as an excuse to deploy GSU!” Kihika added.

Matiangi on Tuesday said that the decision was arrived at following a meeting with senior security officials from Rift Valley, which will see a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) personnel deployed in Eldoret, Kuresoi, and Molo as part of efforts to assure residents of their safety.

