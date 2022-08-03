Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta for endorsing Raila Odinga’s State House bid in the August 9 General Election.

While campaigning in Rift Valley, the visibly angry Ruto said the Head of State has fooled the more than 10 million Kenyans who voted for the Jubilee administration in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

“Yaani sisi watu million 10 tumesimama na wewe 2013, 2017 tumeunda serikali… umetupima sisi wote ukaona hatutoshi mpaka unaenda kukodisha mtu ya kitendawili? hapana hiyo haiwezekani,” Ruto

Loosely translated to “We, 10 million people, have stood with you in 2013, 2017, we have formed a government… then you have weighed all of us and found that we are not enough until you go to hire that man of riddles? No that’s impossible.”

He noted that as a result of such betrayal, they will never forgive the president, urging Kalenjins to vote for him come August to revenge against him and reject his project in the name of Raila Odinga.

At the same time, the DP urged Uhuru to stop coercing his supporters to vote for Raila because they will not.

