Monday, August 29, 2022 – A senior state house source has revealed why President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to congratulate his deputy, William Ruto, who was declared President-Elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on August 15th, 2022.

Two weeks after the announcement, Uhuru, the outgoing President, hasn’t congratulated Ruto despite being declared the presidential election winner.

The State House source who requested anonymity said Uhuru is yet to congratulate Ruto because he knew he had rigged the August 9th presidential election.

The source said Uhuru will congratulate Ruto after the outcome of the Presidential petition that was filed at the Supreme Court by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

“The president will congratulate the winner after the outcome of the supreme court petition,” said the source.

The hearing of the Presidential petition will start tomorrow and will be determined on September 5th, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.