Thursday, August 18, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emerged from the woods after going missing for almost 3 days since his deputy William Ruto was declared President-elect by IEBC.
Speaking during a meeting with a congressional delegation of the US led by Senator Chris Coons at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said that his greatest desire is that peace prevails in the country.
The Head of State noted that Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure it upholds its position as an admirable example of democracy by maintaining peace during the power transition period.
“My greatest desire is that peace will prevail and we may set an example in the continent and the world,” Uhuru stated.
On his part, Senator Coons thanked the Head of State for ensuring peace and stability prevailed during the election period.
“We are encouraged by the peace Kenya has continued to experience during this period,” Senator Coons said.
Senator Coons visit to State House came after he held a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at Karen, Nairobi.
Ruto said that the meeting touched on areas of cooperation between Kenya and the United States, committing to strengthening the relationship.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
