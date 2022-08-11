Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 11, 2022 – An Azimio One Kenya Alliance senatorial candidate from the Mt Kenya region has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dismal performance in the Mt Kenya region in the just concluded Presidential election.

During the election, Raila performed badly despite choosing Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Kabando Wa Kabando, who lost the Nyeri county senatorial race, blamed Uhuru for Raila’s poor performance in the Mt Kenya region.

In his argument, Kabando says that the head of state, despite having all the freedom and constitutional duties to campaign for Raila, despite receiving unfriendly NIS reports regarding Raila’s decreasing influence in Mt Kenya, chose to keep quiet due to reasons best known to him.

“Let me risk and say this by the way, in the last days of the campaign Uhuru didn’t vote for Raila. Look, leaders weren’t present during his Recent Tour of Nyeri, why?.. Kabando posed

