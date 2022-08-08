Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Ugandan fugitive and lawyer David Matsanga has sent a message to Kenyans ahead of the Tuesday election where over 22 million Kenyans will troop to polling stations to choose the fifth President of Kenya.

The election is a two-horse race between Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Commenting on his Facebook page on Monday, Matsanga, a renowned author, urged Kenyans to come out and vote for Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, because the two individuals have the interests of Kenyans at heart.

Matsanga said Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, are thieves and should be rejected at the ballot.

“WAKE UP EARLY AND VOTE – TUESDAY MY KENYAN followers for the last 5 years, those who have seen me on Kenyan TV defending Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on the handshake strategy please VOTE for Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

“They are the best pair of HANDS, the others are senior CONVICTS of land grab and 200 million of cash in the account,” Matsanga wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.