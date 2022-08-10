Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Lang’ata Constituency will have a new MP after Nixon Korir, who was keen to get re-elected on a UDA ticket, conceded defeat to ODM’s Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

Taking to Facebook, Korir thanked the Lang’ata constituents for allowing him to serve them for 5 years.

He also congratulated Jalang’o for being the projected winner.

“To the people of Langata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years.

“It’s been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation building and service to the people.

“From the results that we’ve tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward. Siasa si chuki. God bless Langata.” He wrote on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.