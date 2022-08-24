Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Tyson Fury has issued a September 1 deadline for Oleksandr Usyk to organise a unification bout or else he will cancel his plans to come out of retirement.

In a social media post, the British heavyweight issued the ultimatum to the Ukrainian fighter, who defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time on Saturday, August 20.

He said: ‘To all these suitors out there who want to make the fight, I’m gonna give you all seven days – til September 1 – to come up with the money. If not, thank you very much it’s been a blast!’

This comes after Fury appeared on talkSPORT spelling out his demands for a potential fight.

The 34-year-old said: ‘I will come back but it has to be for obscene amount for money.

‘This isn’t Anthony Joshua – where I would have done the fight for free in England – it is some foreigner who no-one really cares about.

‘If they want me to fight this unknown quantity and give him the chance of legendary status in trying to beat me, they have to pay for it.

‘This fight is purely about money. I’m happily retired, I don’t need money I’ve got plenty of money. If they want to see the Gypy King fight then they have to pay obscene amounts of money.

‘It’s the biggest fight in the world, it needs to be the biggest pay-day in the world. Mayweather got 400 million for Pacquaio. I want 500 million for Usyk’