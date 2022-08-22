Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Tyson Fury is reportedly set to come out of retirement to meet Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship fight in Saudi Arabia.

According to Mail Online, Team Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are in talks worth even more than Saturday’s £85million bonanza here which saw Ukraine war hero Usyk keep his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts after defeating Anthony Joshua. The fight to unite those titles with Fury’s WBC belt has been lined up for December 17.

Prince Mohammad Abdulaziz, the Saudi minister for sport, confirmed: ‘We are very interested in the fight for the undisputed heavyweight title. We are looking to do that in the city of Riyadh.’

After beating Joshua for a second time, 35-year-old Usyk said: ‘The fight with Fury is the only one I want. If that doesn’t happen I may not fight again. But I do believe we are going to fight each other soon.’

The WBC have given Fury until Friday to unretire before declaring their title vacant. Fury is expected to get £45m-£50m from a fight package worth at least £125m.