Saturday, 06 August 2022 – Popular gospel singer Linet Munyali alias Size 8 has revealed that two wealthy and influential men in the society were wooing her before she fell in love with DJ MO, who was broke and struggling.

She made the revelations during an interview where she spoke about what really matters when thinking of settling down.

Size 8 said money should not be first priority when settling down.

“When I met Dj Mo there were two rich men, with good standing in the society that pursued me. Walikuwa wameomoka! On the other hand, Dj Mo was just starting up,” she said.

However, she chose to believe in DJ MO’s dreams despite him being broke.

Size 8 further revealed that she has had her share of challenges in her 9 years of marriage and she had some wisdom to share on the same

“Find someone who loves and fears God, who loves you, and one with whom you have some levels of compatibility,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.