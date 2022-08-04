Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly committing sexual acts with her dog while her ex-boyfriend recorded on video, police said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department, Christina Calello, 36, “willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog on multiple occasions” over the course of roughly eight years.

Her ex-lover, 39-year-old Geoffrey Springer, who was also arrested, allegedly recorded the encounters and put them on a hard drive.

The dog, which had no visible injuries, was taken to an animal hospital by deputies for a routine examination.

The pair were taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with sexual activity involving animals.

Calello posted a $5,000 bond and was released. Springer was also released on his own recognizance.