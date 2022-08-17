Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – American TV personality, Adrienne Bailon Houghton is now a proud mom.

The former co-host of The Real and her husband, Gospel singer Israel Houghton have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Announcing the good news, she wrote: “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye….”

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she shared.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude,” the new mom continued. “Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton.”

The baby is the first for the Cheetah Girls star, who married the gospel singer in Paris in December 2019. Houghton, 47, has four children from a previous relationship: daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel.