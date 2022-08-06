Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is nursing serious political wounds.

This is after his dependable lieutenants in Mt. Kenya dumped him for Azimio’s Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

Led by Bob Kariuki, a respected Village elder in Gatundu South, the group said they have seen the light after listening to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is destroying Ruto while campaigning for Raila.

According to them, they had gone off the rails as a result of being hoodwinked with money and juicy promises by Ruto, but now they know better and will vote for Raila Odinga to the last man come Tuesday next week.

While lauding Uhuru for reforming various sectors, among them Agriculture and Transport, the elite locals vowed to stick with Raila to the end since the president cannot mislead them by virtue of being their son.

“We have a zero history of Uhuru wronging us. He is a great servant of the people, and our people were only enticed by money that Ruto has been splashing in Mt. Kenya alongside his numerous appearance in the region, but now we know better and is Azimio all the way,” Kariuki stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.