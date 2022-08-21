Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – As former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio prepares to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court, the Coalition’s Executive Director Raphael Tuju is a happy man over what IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati did while declaring Ruto as the ultimate winner.

During an interview, Tuju said Azimio was happy with Chebukati’s decision not to call for a re-run in the August 9 presidential election.

He explained that IEBC would still use the same system in the re-run, with Azimio maintaining that such a system was flawed.

Defending his sentiments, Tuju maintained that moving to the Supreme Court will identify loopholes in the entire electioneering process and thus help the Commission conduct transparent polls in the future.

Tuju reiterated that the IEBC system was compromised and thus favoured Kenya Kwanza.

At the same time, Tuju poked holes at the ballot printing tendering process, which he stated was shrouded with controversies.

“We would have loved if the results were a re-run. However, we are happier that we are moving to the Supreme Court because even if we went back to the polls, we would have to use the same compromised system,” Tuju stated.

“Elections are not about voting, counting votes and announcement of winners. The process starts with the printing of ballots. If someone prints more ballots then it can be used in ballot stuffing.”

On the division among IEBC commissioners, Tuju accused Chebukati of sidelining his colleagues, basing his argument on the arrival of the first batch of ballot papers, catching some commissioners unawares.

He added that the Commission ignored some concerns that Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, including using a manual register in case the KIEMS kits failed.

“Form 34A was printed in two ballots. Many suspicious things happened the plot to rig started early. These are some of the reasons the commissioners are divided because Chebukati was doing some of these things alone. All these will come out in the Supreme court,” Tuju remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.