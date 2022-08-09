Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Tuface Idibia has gone on Instagram to apologise to his wife Annie Idibia and also to his entire family, including the other women he has kids with.

The singer shared two apology posts.

The first one reads: “This is no stunt.

“I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team.

“I’m not looking for no sympathy. I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit.

“I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise.

“I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy. I have no excuses.

“I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.

“I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow.

“I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out.

“I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up. I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music that will make u remember and understand why they call me 2BABA.”

In the second post, he shared a video of his wife Annie Idibia and wrote: “Forever Grateful go u @annieidibia1. Love u till I die. U kind is rare. #GRATEFUL to u forever. Sorry I messed it all up.”