Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Azimio Chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has dropped a bombshell, revealing how Raila Odinga was sabotaged by his own people to lose in the just concluded General Election.

During an interview, Kanchory detailed how some candidates vying under Azimio la Umoja Coalition reportedly sabotaged and bungled the agents’ selection process, leading to William Ruto’s victory.

According to Kanchory, some leaders rejected the list of agents top Azimio leaders presented to guard Raila’s votes in various polling stations.

He noted that the candidates revised the list a day before the Tuesday, August 9 polls, thus altering the entire process.

As a result, some polling stations lacked agents, and others reported late after receiving their appointment letters hours before election day.

Owing to the confusion and sabotage, the central command centre, which Kanchory led, did not have enough time to train some of the 62,000 agents Azimio deployed.

Other than failing to identify the new agents posted by the candidates, remittance of their salary was delayed hence creating more confusion.

“Because of the nature of the coalition that we are under, we had so many interests in the selection of agents. At the last minute, we had different parties bringing in different lists of agents.

“Many candidates made it up about themselves forgetting that we were running a presidential centre,” Kanchori stated.

“We tried to micromanage a very grand exercise from our headquarters here in Nairobi and it ended up being a very serious logistical nightmare in terms of appointment of agents, deployment, supervision and payment.

“The consequence of that is that we ended up not having agents in some places, and even some got there a little bit late.

“We could appoint agents only for candidates to reject them,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.