Sunday, August 28, 2022 – A video showing the moment a man caught a prostitute who stole his diamond earrings, gold chain and passport, has been shared online.

In the video, the man said the lady charged him Ksh 7,000 for a night of sex, but he paid her Ksh 15,000 out of the goodness of his heart.

He said he was shocked in the morning, when he started looking for his belongings. The lady initially denied taking them but after much interrogation, she surrendered the items which she had hidden.

Watch the video below