Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – The transgender prisoner who impregnated two of her fellow inmates at a women’s prison in New Jersey has revealed she tried to remove one of her testicles with a razor after being misgendered at her new men’s facility.

Demi Minor, 27, was moved from Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility (GSYCF) with male inmates in June after guards learned of the pregnancies.

Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for stabbing her former foster father to death, has since complained that she has been mistreated and abused at her new prison, where staff are refusing to acknowledge her gender identity.

In an August 18 post on her Justice 4 Demi blog, she revealed she ended up in the emergency room after using a razor to cut out one of her testicles in an apparent suicide attempt.

‘When I began to bleed, I did not even think about dying. I just thought about finally having relief from the pain that I felt,’ Minor wrote.

‘Being here in a male prison, amplifies the harm that I once felt… I hate it all.’

Minor explained she began feeling ‘hopeless’ and ‘ignored’ at GSYCF on July 28 after she was asked to prove she was transgender despite having provided staff with medical records stating she had been ‘on hormones for years.’

She claims she was later told by the committee chair that there were some things that ‘we can biologically not change’, suggesting that ‘regardless of my transition without surgery I am a man.’

‘I ignored her comments. But the truth is everything she said hurt, and was hard not to cry in the meeting it was hard to know that the same people who I once admired were now responsible for placing me in harms (sic) way,’ she wrote.

‘I started cutting again, and with a razor I begin (sic) making a incision to remove my testicle. In my head, I just wanted the pain to stop. I just wanted out of this. They don’t know what the hell that I am going through.

‘Instead, if you have a penis, you deserve to be in a male prison. That is all central offices cares about,’ she added.

Minor added that she has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, meaning she is ‘five times more likely’ to die by suicide, but admitted she sometimes ‘would rather not be here.’

‘I have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and it makes me 5 times more likely to die by suicide. I hide these thoughts. I have often not told anyone how I truly feel, and how sometimes, I would rather not be here’.

Since her transfer, Minor claimed men write her letters asking for sexual favors and that she finds herself in some ‘dark places’.

She said the women she knew in Edna were the ‘one family’ she ever had and that she was ‘stuck in a body that I hate’.

In an apparent reference to getting two women pregnant, Minor wrote that while at Edna she ‘went through many depressive nights, and often wanted to be loved’.

She wrote: ‘I simply never knew that it could have such devastating consequences. I blame myself, for the hatred that is now geared to my community, and those who I care about’.

Minor was born Demetrius Minor, a boy, and was just 16 when she broke into the home of her stepfather Theotis Butts’s home in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. He stabbed Butts, 69, several times and then fled to New York where she was arrested.

Minor, who was first jailed at the age of 16, started to transition into a woman in 2020 and was transferred out of the male prison system to Mahan.

The 800-inmate Mahan facility began housing transgender women including those that have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery last year after a lawsuit brought by an inmate and the ACLU.