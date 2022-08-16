Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Nova Pioneer Tatu Primary is looking for superstar educators who are currently enrolled or have recently graduated from a teaching college or university and would like to be selected for unpaid/ volunteer teaching opportunities for a period of 3 months in an enquiry-based teaching model. The volunteer teacher will be exposed to delivering an exceptional 21st Century learning experience for our students.

The roles we are interested in hiring include:

Pre-primary trained teachers

Primary trained teachers

PE/Sports trainees

This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

Disclaimer: Nova Pioneer does not charge any fee to process your application.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, inquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation, and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 14 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

Responsibilities

Provide a safe and secure environment for children to feel comfortable.

Plan and execute appropriate activities for the children each day according to the curriculum, schemes of work and lesson plans.

Provide a variety of materials and resources for children to explore, manipulate, and use, both in learning activities and in imaginative play.

Instruct and monitor students in the use and care of equipment and materials, in order to prevent injuries and damage.

Organize and lead activities designed to promote physical, mental, and social development such as games.

Prepare materials, classrooms, and other indoor and outdoor spaces to facilitate creative play, learning and motor-skill activities, and safety.

Observe and evaluate each child’s progress and provide a written report to the Principal, other school leaders and parents.

Monitor and keep records/reports of the children’s progress and development.

Instruct students individually and in groups, adapting teaching methods to meet students’ varying needs and interests.

Assimilate arriving children to the school environment by greeting them, helping them remove outerwear, and selecting activities of interest to them.

Establish and enforce rules for behavior, and policies and procedures to maintain order among students.

Plan and supervise class projects, field trips, visits by guests, or other experiential activities, and guide students in learning from those activities.

Attend professional meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops in order to maintain and improve professional competence.

Qualifications

You are currently enrolled or have completed a teacher training course – Bachelor of Education, Primary Teacher Education, ECDE, etc.

You have strong recommendations from your high school, teacher training institution and/or an educational institution you have worked with.

You aspire to join Nova Pioneer as an employee when the opportunity arises.

You have a passion for children.

You have good working skills with technology such as G-Suite, Zoom, Word, Powerpoint and Excel.

You are a great communicator. You are able to provide clear and effective written and verbal communication.

You are flexible and open to change – you handle uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity well.

You are a problem solver – you are proactive in identifying issues and address these thoroughly by making an effort to find appropriate solutions.

You are excited about our organisational culture—and in particular, you are fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a firehose of feedback.

You have a desire to further develop your leadership skills and apply them to transform the lives of African youth

How to Apply

