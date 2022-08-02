Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has now cut links with Luo Nyanza ahead of the August 9th General Election.

This is after he ruled out campaigning in Nyanza, the political bedrock of his archrival and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, for fear of violence.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza rallies in Eldoret yesterday, Ruto claimed he has not been able to campaign in various places in Nyanza because Raila has blocked his efforts to sell his bid in the area.

The DP said he had avoided going to the Nyanza region because the last time he visited the region, his vehicles were stoned.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot go to Kisumu, Siaya, Nyanza, Homa Bay and Migori because our good friend who pretends to be a democrat cannot allow anyone to go to his backyard. We have tried to go.”

“As the deputy president, I cannot go to Nyanza because they stoned my vehicles,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto told off President Uhuru Kenyatta for abandoning him and supporting his rival, Raila Odinga, for the presidency.

He questioned Uhuru’s decision to push him to the periphery after the years he supported him, saying Kenyans will repay him at the ballot by voting him the next president of Kenya come August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.