Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, has dumped Moi’s sons and their party KANU for President-elect William Ruto and UDA.

During his campaigns, Njiru vouched for Ruto’s UDA to win the Rongai parliamentary election, slated for Monday, August 29.

Mzee Moi’s son, Raymond Moi, is seeking to defend his Rongai parliamentary seat on a KANU ticket and is facing stiff competition from Paul Chebor of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

According to Njiru, UDA is more popular in the region than other parties, including Raymond’s KANU. He cautioned candidates not to campaign against Ruto and his party, which he described as a wave.

He also hit back at those criticizing him for supporting Ruto rather than Moi’s son, arguing that no one had the power to control the decision of Kenyans.

“Nobody owns Kenyans. Kenyans are nobody’s slaves. Nobody owns the people of Rongai as they can always decide on their own.”

“Ruto commands a huge following in both Mt Kenya and the Rift Valley region. Anybody going against the grain in the regions can definitely not survive,” he opined.

His explanation, however, did not augur well with the section of Kenyans who reiterated that he should have campaigned for Moi’s son, having served the former president for decades. They described it as the ultimate betrayal.

However, in his defense, Njiru noted that politicians and Kenyans had a right to change their allegiance to any faction, citing various leaders who have worked with people nobody perceived.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.