Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – The English Football Association has charged Chelsea coach,Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham coach, Antonio Conte following their confrontations in Sunday’s London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

The two managers flared up during and after the weekend’s clash which ended 2-2 following Harry Kane’s stoppage time equalizer.

Both managers were also shown red cards by referee Anthony Taylor as a result of the fracas. The FA in a statement on Monday night, August 15, confirmed it will charge both managers with improper conduct.

They have until Thursday to respond to the charges.

An FA spokesman said: “Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

The FA is also investigating Tuchel’s comments after the German coach slammed match referee, Taylor, for his decisions.

Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point.