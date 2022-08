Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – A photo of a well-endowed lady who resembles Former Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege has gone viral and men can’t help but admire her body.

It seems God took His time when creating her.

She is blessed with a killer derriere that no normal man can resist.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.