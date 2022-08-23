Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Monday, where he challenged William Ruto’s victory during the just concluded Presidential election.

Accompanied by over 30 lawyers, Raila stated that the August 9th election was marred by illegalities and irregularities and Ruto was not validly elected.

The former Prime Minister said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) didn’t follow the law when conducting the election.

Raila’s lead lawyer and senior counsel, James Orengo, told journalists that in their petition, they will request the court to declare Raila Odinga as the President-elect instead of Ruto.

Reacting to Orengo’s pronouncement, constitutional lawyer Eric Theuri said the Supreme Court can not declare Raila as a President-elect because in his petition, he had stated that IEBC didn’t follow the law in conducting the election.

“You cannot persuade the Supreme Court to declare you a winner when you said the process did not follow the law,”’ Theuri told KTN news on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST