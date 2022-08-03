Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has hailed his Kalenjin people for showing political maturity, unlike Luos, ahead of the August 9th General Election.

This is after they accorded Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga a warm reception when he toured the region over the weekend.

Raila led his presidential campaigns in Rift Valley, a region believed to be William Ruto’s political bedrock.

The former Prime Minister peacefully led an itinerary from Nandi County to Uasin Gishu County, where three-time world Champion Ezekiel Kemboi endorsed Raila’s fifth stab at the presidency.

And on Monday, Ruto traversed the Rift Valle to destroy the network that Raila had established.

While in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, the DP faulted Raila for using violence to prevent him from campaigning in his Nyanza backyard.

While citing the November 2021 incident in which a mob pelted stones at his motorcade in Kondele, Kisumu County, Ruto wondered why Raila is welcome in Eldoret but his people stone him when he visits Nyanza.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot go to Kisumu, Siaya, Nyanza and Homa Bay, and Migori because our good friends who pretend to be democratic cannot allow anybody to go to his backyard.”

“We have tried to go. Even me, as Deputy President, I cannot go to Nyanza because they stoned my vehicle. But for us to show the foolishness of violence we welcome Raila here so that he can carry the shame of not allowing others to go to Nyanza province,” William Ruto said.

Ruto said if elected President in August, he will free the region from Raila’s political bondage and will walk and support the residents to grow economically under the bottom-up model.

In November 2021, Ruto, who was in the region to popularise his presidential bid, was forced to cut short his speech after rowdy youth hurled rocks at his vehicles.

Kondele is perceived to be the heart of Raila Odinga’s political bedrock.

The Kenyan DALY POST.