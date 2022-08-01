Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has revealed the venue of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s last meeting if the government denies them a chance to gather at Nyayo Stadium.

In a statement, Sports Kenya, which is tasked with managing the stadium, noted that the venue had already been booked for a separate peace concert.

The concert is slated to take place between August 5 and August 7, 2022.

While speaking in Baringo on Monday, Wetangula narrated how the government has allegedly denied them a chance to conduct their meeting at Nyayo stadium which he has referred to as a public utility.

According to him, the government has given a chance for their opponent and the Azimio flag bearer Honorable Raila Odinga to use Kasarani stadium for his Saturday rally.

Wetangula said that in case the government maintains the ban, the Kenya Kwanza alliance brigade will gather at City Centre at the Junction between Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue.

“Wamefungulia kitendawili Kasarani ambayo ni public utility na wamesema Nyayo stadium haiko open. We want to give them notice here and now ya kwamba on Saturday tarehe sita, mkutano wetu msipofungua Nyayo stadium itakuwa at the junction of Moi Avenue and Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.