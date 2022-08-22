Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriot, has spoken about allegations that she was supporting President-Elect William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade.

Over the weekend, Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders and supporters accused Marriot of supporting William Ruto after he was announced as the winner of the Presidential election held on August 9th, 2022.

However, in a tweet on Monday, Marriot, who is a former counterterrorism officer, dismissed the claims and said she has not been supporting any presidential candidate or any coalition in Kenya.

“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating in the last few days about the UK & myself with regards to elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the UK does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections,” Marriot stated.

Mariot spoke on Monday when Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the announcement of Ruto as the President-elect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.