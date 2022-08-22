Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Monday, arrived at the Supreme Court with a truck full of evidence as he challenged William Ruto‘s victory during the just concluded presidential election.

Ruto was declared the winner of the election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) last Monday but Raila said he will challenge his win at the Supreme Court, saying the commission bungled the election in favor of the President-elect.

On Monday afternoon, Raila and his Azimio brigade landed at the Milimani Court‘s Supreme Court Registry with a lorry full of evidence.

Reacting to this, self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna poured cold water on the move saying if Raila Odinga genuinely won the election he doesn’t need to carry a lorry full of files.

Miguna also said it is naïve for someone to file a petition with 1 million documents knowing very well that the Supreme Court will have five days to hear and determine the case.

“IF you genuinely want to win, never bury the Court in piles of unnecessary documents, especially in a case that has to be heard and determined in less than 5 days after the respondents have filed their materials. No one will read 1M pieces of paper. Be lean, concise and focused,” Miguna ,who is in exile in Canada, wrote on his Twitter page.

