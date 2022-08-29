Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, has been making headlines for the past few days after reports emerged that he was among government functionaries who approached Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, requesting him to moderate results in favor of Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

In his 72-page affidavit, Chebukati claimed that Tuju and a cabal of state operatives tried to bribe him to declare Raila the winner despite losing to Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto.

In his defense on Sunday, Tuju argued that he only visited his home to discuss potential election disputes.

Ahmednasir, who is on holiday in the United States, wondered why Tuju’s name always appears in schemes to subvert the will of the people.

“Too many recordings of Hon Tuju’s shenanigans going around. By the way, why is Tuju playing an oversized role in this scheme to defeat the will of the people…he is everywhere…left…right and center!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.