Monday, August 1, 2022 – An audio file has emerged of Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, begging to meet Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials secretly at a Nairobi hotel.

In the recording that was allegedly shared by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, Junet, who is also Azimio –One Kenya Alliance Secretary General, was heard speaking in vernacular begging an unidentified man to organise a meeting with him and IEBC officials.

In a statement on Sunday, Junet dismissed the audio, calling it phony and an act of hate from people who are against him.

He further called the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti to probe the authenticity of the recording and nail the culprits behind it.

This comes at a time there is an intense blame game in political circles with both Azimio and the Kenya kwanza Alliance brigade accusing each other of planning to rig the August 9th election.

This is the audio file that Junet Mohamed has termed as fake.

