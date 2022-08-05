Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto, who on Thursday accused the government of planning to switch off electricity on Election Day.

Ruto, who addressed a conference at his Karen home, said the government is planning to switch off power to facilitate the rigging of the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking on Friday, Matiang’i dismissed the claims and urged Kenyans to ignore leaders who cause panic in the country.

“I am not aware of any scheme to influence Kenya Power and Communication Authority. When these claims come from senior leaders, you don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Matiangi stated.

Matiang’i further said Kenyans should focus on how to ensure that there is peace and unity during this period because some politicians are after inciting Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.