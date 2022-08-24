Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court petition challenging William Ruto’s win lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

On Monday, Raila, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, and a battery of lawyers, filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of Ruto as president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In the petition, Raila said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati bungled the election and favored Ruto during the tallying process.

But commenting on Raila’s petition, Ahmednasir, who is on holiday in Dubai, termed Raila’s petition as a fraud, accusing his lawyers of authoring a ‘sleazy petition’.

“Everything about this honourable Raila’s petition is fraud….. Sad for lawyers to be the authors and architects of this sleazy petition,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

