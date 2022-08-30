Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Members of the public have been warned to be vigilant when walking along the stretch between Roysambu and Car Wash.

According to a social media user, thugs have been hiding in the nearby bushes and attacking passers-by.

A couple was reportedly attacked last Sunday around 7.30 pm when walking along the stretch which is mostly deserted and violently robbed.

The thugs are said to have hidden in the bushes after executing their evil mission.

Below is a post on social media warning the public to be vigilant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.