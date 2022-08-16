Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – An ardent supporter of Raila Odinga has accused IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati of rigging out the Azimio leader after announcing Ruto as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya during a dramatic event in Bomas marred with chaos.

He noted that what happened at Bomas is unacceptable and urged Baba’s supporters not to give up.

According to him, this is just the beginning.

He emotionally shed tears and accused Chebukati of abusing justice and democracy.

His message to Baba’s supporters reads, “Hi members, what just happened is unacceptable. Abuse of justice and democracy. That’s not the end but the beginning. We don’t give away our rights. Stay tuned and don’t be discouraged,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.